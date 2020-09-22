The Digital Tianguis Turistico Mexico 2020 starts Wednesday, September 23

Digital Tianguis Turistico Mexico 2020: what to expect

The Mexico Tianguis Turistico evolves.

Mexico´s most important business forum in the Tourism industry makes it’s first fully Digital Edition totally accessible for you and invites you to participate in it.

A 100% online experience

Break distance barriers and make your products known to National and International Buyers

A new way of sharing and learning about the diversity of Destinations and Tourism products that Mexico has to offer.

Mexico´s 32 states as well as National and International Corporate Companies will be present

Main participants

Exhibitors

Independent hotels and hotel chains.

Airlines.

Tourism Representatives of the 32 States of the Mexican Republic.

DMC, Ground Operators, Venues, Rental car companies, etc.

View more

Buyers

Tour Operators, Wholesalers, Travel Agents and Tourism Associations.

Incentive Companies and PCO

GDS and /or brokers

View more

Reasons to attend

The Digital Tianguis Turistico Mexico 2020 will bring together the most relevant members in the Tourism industry in a virtual platform where the attendees will find:

An auditorium for Speaker Sessions and Webinars

A virtual exhibition hall with a showcase of Mexico´s top Destinations and offers.

Virtual Booths

A Networking lounge

The Tianguis Turistico already has the registration of more than 1,700 buyers from forty-five countries such as Singapore, Jordan, India, Russia, Ukraine, Switzerland, Israel, South Africa, Spain, Belgium, Italy, United Kingdom, Canada, United States, Philippines, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Ecuador, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Uruguay, among others, and with the participation of 302 exhibitors including the 32 Mexican states.

