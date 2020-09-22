Viva Aerobus launches new flight CDMX-Chetumal

The Governor of Quintana Roo, Carlos Joaquín González informed through his Twitter account that “Viva Aerobús” will have a new flight between Mexico City and Chetumal, which will begin operations on November 12.

“With the pleasure of informing you that a few moments ago a new flight between #CDMX and #Chetumal was officially announced. As of November 12, 2020, @VivaAerobus begins its flight to our State Capital. With very competitive prices. Excellent news for #QuintanaRoo ”, wrote the State Governor.

In the past days, the president of the Business Coordinating Council (CCE) in Chetumal, Eloy Quintal Jiménez had said that the government authorities and the airline were in talks to finalize said flight, but today it is already a reality as announced by the governor.

The Viva Aerobús company stopped operating at the Chetumal International Airport in mid-2018; now the state capital will be connected with two more flights to the center of the country as well as to Guadalajara, Jalisco.

Previously, the general director of VivaAerobús, Juan Carlos Zuazua Cosío, announced in a virtual conference that this low-cost airline will link the country’s capital with Chetumal, starting on Thursday, November 12, at a cost of $ 429.00 pesos one-way.

In a statement, the executive said that “we are very happy to start a new route to the state, the first to Chetumal and with the most competitive rates in the market and the newest fleet in the country.

We continue working to improve the connectivity of Quintana Roo and thus boost the tourism industry, taking care of the health of passengers and offering a flight option at really low prices, ”said the businessman.

According to the statement, with the launch, VivaAerobús reaffirmed its commitment to the Mexican Caribbean, being the airline with the widest offer of destinations, to and from Cancun, with 15 flights currently, and now expanding its service to Chetumal.

Source: The Riviera Maya Times







Comments

comments