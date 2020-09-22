‘Unacceptable’ if Mexicans subjected to medical abuse in U.S. custody, minister says

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico is interviewing at least six women who may have been subject to improper medical procedures including hysterectomies at an immigration detention center in the U.S. state of Georgia, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday.
If the improper procedures are confirmed, Ebrard said measures would have to be taken, without giving details. He called the abuse described in a whistleblower’s complaint “unacceptable.”
“This has to be cleared up. If it is confirmed it would be a major issue and not only punished but also other measures would be taken,” he told a news conference. He said officials had so far spoken to six women, and that there could be more cases.
A complaint by a whistleblower nurse last week alleged that detainees in the Georgia immigration detention facility had improperly received hysterectomies and other gynecological procedures.
The complaint did not specify the nationality of the affected detainees.
The nurse’s allegations of improper medical procedures on detainees at the Irwin County Detention Center were filed to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Office of the Inspector General by advocacy groups Project South and the Government Accountability Project.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has denied the allegations.
The DHS watchdog is investigating the complaint. Reuters interviewed the nurse but could not independently confirm the claims of improper hysterectomies, a surgery to remove the uterus.
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Mexico Combined Heat and Power Market Overview
The Mexico Combined Heat and Power.
-
Grupo Xcaret to participate in the first edition of “Tianguis Turístico Digital”
Cancun, Quintana Roo (September 22, 2020). With.
-
The Digital Tianguis Turistico Mexico 2020 starts Wednesday, September 23
Digital Tianguis Turistico Mexico 2020: what.
-
Viva Aerobus launches new flight CDMX-Chetumal
The Governor of Quintana Roo, Carlos.
-
Motorcycle with 4 on board skids on Periférico, one baby injured
A woman and a baby were.
-
López Obrador to be held responsible for the case of a child who died of cancer.
López Obrador was denounced for homicide.
-
Cementos Fortaleza inaugurates Progreso plant
PROGRESO, YUCATAN (September 21, 2020)Elementia-owned Cementos.
-
8 thousand people visit the Progreso municipality on Sunday
According to the report, police officers.
-
Florida man fights off alligator by poking its eyes
ORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Mark.
-
Major cruise lines are about to resume sailings… But, are they coming to Progreso?
The sailings are starting as two.
Leave a Comment