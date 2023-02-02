Mayor Renan Barrera presents the official Merida Carnival program

For the enjoyment of families and visitors to the Municipality, Mayor Renán Barrera Concha presented the complete program of activities for the Mérida Carnival 2023, which will begin this weekend with the crowning of the kings, comparas contests and concerts prior to Carnival City.

At the presentation held at Parque de La Paz, the Municipal President informed that the Mérida Carnival 2023, to be held from February 15 to 22, has an innovative concept fusing the tradition of the carnival festivities such as parades, floats, shows and comparsas, complemented by a great music festival at Ciudad Carnaval, located at the Xmatkuil fairgrounds.

“Carnaval is the biggest and most traditional celebration in our city, it is the Fiesta of Mérida. After almost three years of waiting it is time to return with more strength, full of fantasy, excitement and innovation with a creative idea that fuses our Carnival with a music festival of international stature, creating a unique concept,” he said.

He also emphasized that the Merida Carnival stands out for its family profile, for being the safest in the country and is considered one of the four most important nationally.

Accompanied by the secretary of the Carnival Standing Committee, Óscar Cambranes Basulto, as well as federal deputies Elías Lixa Abimerhi, Katia Bolio Pinelo; local deputies Karla Salazar González and Dafne Lopez Osorio; the president of Coparmex Mérida, Beatriz Gomory Correa; the President of the Chamber of Commerce (CANACO) Levy Abraham Macary and the President of CIRT, Alejandro Rivas Pintado, the Mayor pointed out that this edition of the Carnival will reactivate the artistic sector, since it is expected to receive more than one million people, which will represent an economic benefit of between 450 and 500 million pesos for the different sectors that participate.

He indicated that prior to the activities in Ciudad Carnaval (at the Xmatkuil fairgrounds), from February 4 to 12 at the venue called Pabellón Carnaval, located on the Mitza grounds (in the Miguel Hidalgo neighborhood between Residencial Pensiones and Jacinto Canek Avenue), the three crowning of kings, comparsas and cosplay contests will take place.

Barrera Concha pointed out that the music festival will feature artists of the stature of Gloria Trevi, Belinda, Edén Muñoz, Cañaveral, Margarita la diosa de la cumbia, Joss Favela, Karol Sevilla and Los Súper Lamas, as well as an Electric Carnival Night with the international DJ Bassjakers and the Reggaeton Fest, headed by Chencho Corleone.

All access to the shows, concerts, pavilions, as well as admission and parking at both Pabellón Carnaval and Ciudad Carnaval are free, without tickets and subject to space availability, with the exception of Reggaeton Fest, which will be ticketed.

There will be free transportation to Pabellón Carnaval, from February 4 to 12, leaving from the Centro (54th Street between 67th and 69th) and through Circuito Aventuras; and for Ciudad Carnaval, same stop in the Centro, as well as other routes such as Canek-Caucel, Plaza Patio, Macroplaza, Kukulcán, as well as the exclusive transportation for women and children “Mujer segura” that leaves from the parking lot of the Palacio Municipal.

Finally, Barrera Concha reiterated that Merida is ready to welcome Meridanos and visitors with open arms to enjoy the best Carnival in the history of our city.

Merida Carnival, complete program

Pre-Carnival events begin this Saturday, February 4, at the Carnival Pavilion (Mitza grounds by Jacinto Canek Avenue, 124th Street C by 55th Street col. Miguel Hidalgo) with the Coronation of the kings for the elderly, kings with motor disabilities and kings with intellectual disabilities, and the concert presentation of the queen of the tropical genre, Margarita la Diosa de la Cumbia.

On Sunday, February 5, at the same venue, there will be the Coronation of Children’s Kings and Youth Kings, the premiere of the children’s show La Gran Aventura and the musical presentation of Muziek Gran Band.

Activities at Pabellón Carnaval continue on Tuesday, February 7 with the Cosplay Contest; on February 8 the Regional Allegories Contest and later the staging of “Xec de reyes” with Cuxum and its Regional Theater Company; on February 9 World Radio Day will be celebrated, organized by the Chamber of the Radio and Television Industry Yucatán Delegation, with musical groups such as Estampida Musical, Cleyver y la nueva imagen and Maltrechos. On February 10 will be the Children’s Comparsas Contest and at the end the Amadeus Symphony Orchestra will perform with the concert “Con el Carnaval en el Corazón“; while on Saturday, February 11, after the Coronation of the Mérida Carnival 2023 Kings and the premiere of the show “Carivana“, Gloria Trevi, the most important pop star in Latin America will perform with her “Isla Divina” tour. Activities at the Carnival Pavilion will close with the General Comparsas Contest on Sunday, February 12.

On Wednesday, February 15, the traditional Burning of the Bad Humor will take place on the first floor of the Municipal Palace, marking the official start of the carnival festivities. The “Rey Momo” award will be presented to Pope Pope the clown for his contribution to the joy of the Meridanos. The night will be brought to a close with the presentation of La Sonora Dinamita.

