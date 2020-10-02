New gastronomic hot spot in Cancun

One of the leading restaurant groups in the country, Grupo Anderson’s , is recognized for its exquisite quality in its cuisine in all the concepts they handle, no matter which restaurant you visit, it is 100% guarantee that you will spend an unforgettable moment.

On this occasion, they shine by making way for their new concept: Saturday Brunch at Fred’s House restaurant .

But what is a brunch? It is the perfect combination between breakfast and lunch, which emerged at the end of the 19th century. After long morning days of hunting, English royal families were feted in the open air.

Its mixology and dishes represent all the freshness and quality of the wonderful city of Cancun.

They have a varied menu that includes the most popular breakfast dishes, continuing with their special land and sea recipes, ending with the sweetest and most perfect desserts you can find.

Without a doubt, Fred’s House should be the first stop on your next trip.

Enjoy an unparalleled view of the Nichupté lagoon , the romance of its private villas to its delicious menu and excellent service, which will make you want to stay forever in this heavenly destination.

The new experience that Fred’s House presents to all its guests can be enjoyed from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm every Saturday.

Plan your next vacation and make your reservation in advance to enjoy a different weekend at Fred’s House Saturday Brunch.

Source: The Riviera Maya Times







