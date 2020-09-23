The Mexico Combined Heat and Power Market report provides detailed analysis of Mexico Combined Heat and Power Market Overview, Segmentation by Types, Potential Applications and Production Analysis with Forecast details.

The Mexico Combined Heat and Power Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Mexico Combined Heat and Power market.

Combined heat and power (CHP) or cogeneration is a clean and efficient approach to generate thermal energy and electric power from a single fuel source.

In Mexico, petroleum, petrochemicals, chemicals, sugar mills, and paper and pulp industries have a significant cogeneration potential, although the greatest opportunities lie with the sugar production industry. Owing to the electricity market liberalization, investments in Mexico are expected to increase during the forecast period, enabling the market players to grab the opportunities from the available untapped CHP potential.

Favorable Energy Reforms – Driving the MarketMexicoÃ¢â¬â¢s energy reform has been improving the countryÃ¢â¬â¢s electricity industry by allowing private investment throughout the energy value chain. In 2016, Mexico opened up day-ahead and real-time trading in a new wholesale power market.

The current electricity markets are a result of new energy laws that Mexico has implemented, to open the country’s oil, natural gas, and power sectors, to private participation. The power sector reforms are expected to introduce competition into the generation side of the electricity industry.

The reform provides significant opportunities for those involved with bringing new power generation to the market. It is expected that the generating facility of choice will be powered by natural gas, given the parallel reform effort to increase natural gas production in Mexico.

