Grupo Xcaret to participate in the first edition of “Tianguis Turístico Digital”

Cancun, Quintana Roo (September 22, 2020). With the aim of contributing to the reactivation actions of the tourist industry in the country and sharing the security measures implemented since its reopening on June 15, Grupo Xcaret, the leading company in sustainable tourism recreation, confirmed its participation in the first digital edition of the Tourism Tianguis that will take place on September 23 and 24.



“We are sure that Tianguis Turístico, in its digital format, will become a reference in the reactivation and perception of our country. Since the contingency began, the promotional actions and the objectives of the entire industry focused on developing and implementing the safety and hygiene measures necessary to receive visitors again and guarantee their well-being, which positions this edition of the event, in the first great international promotion activities carried out by Mexico as a country and also for us as a private company ”, assured Lizeth Álvarez, Grupo Xcaret’s Commercial Executive Director.



Among the novelties that Grupo Xcaret will be presenting during the event are the 360 ​​° Xeguridad model that includes the activation of more than 1,300 actions and seeks to safeguard the well-being of people within the framework of the contingency generated by Covid-19, the new offer for the segment of events such as weddings and incentives and the investments contemplated for the following year.



Let us remember that the company had announced the opening, at the end of this year, of the Xibalbá Reserve, its first tourist attraction in Yucatán, and of La Casa de la Playa, the boutique hotel of its hotel project, both developments have been temporarily suspended, however, the Group continues with the construction of Hotel Xcaret Arte, which will open its doors next year.







