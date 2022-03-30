Taco Fair is coming to Mérida!

With the aim of supporting several restaurant companies, and continuing to promote the culture of the city, the Yucatán Foodie team prepares the taco fair.

This time it will be held at the Siglo XXI convention center and will have several schedules, starting on Friday, April 1 at four o’clock.

According to Alberto Lavalle, director of Yucatán Foodie, approximately 20 companies have been confirmed, that will offer their tacos in different presentations.

It is believed that they will have more than 80 varieties of tacos, among which are the chorizo de Toluca, cecina, carnitas, chorizo verde, and a whole lot of different tacos will be offered.

Alberto Lavalle, director of Yucatán Foodie, noted that there will also be vegan options for people who prefer to enjoy a taco without meat.

