Harvard’s Aviation Public Health Initiative: designed to understand Covid-19 measures in airports and aircraft

Airlines and airports around the world are working to assure consumers that flying is safe. Now the industries have engaged Harvard University.
Harvard’s Aviation Public Health Initiative is being undertaken jointly by the T.H. Chan School of Public Health and the Kennedy School of Government. Scientists are conducting research designed to improve understanding of measures that reduce Covid-19 transmission in airports and on aircraft.
The study is sponsored by a consortium of airlines, aviation industry manufacturers and airport operators, though a Harvard press release Wednesday did not reveal the specific companies involved in the effort.
The research team is studying current industry practices related to Covid-19, industry analyses and other related research. Over the course of the project, Harvard expects to produce two reports on opportunities to further reduce risk during air travel. The first, on aircraft measures, will be issued this fall. Those findings will be followed by a report on airport measures.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Yucatán, the second state in the country to open dates for conventions
Mérida, Yucatán, September 3, 2020 (ACOM).
-
San Luis Potosí: A Land of Contrasts
Potosinos live in the heart of.
-
A new hotel in Tulum is presented; it has the form of a nest.
The hotel will be located in.
-
A bird that became extinct more than 130,000 years ago reappears.
ALDABRA ISLANDS (National Geographic) – A.
-
UN-Habitat delivers technical studies for the Maya Train planning in Mérida
MERIDA, YUCATAN (September 4, 2020).- Within.
-
BlackRock, the financial giant accused of corruption and environmental damage, is AMLO’s ally on the Mayan Train.
BlackRock is the world’s largest investment.
-
Ex-president Salinas could testify for the alleged crime of corruption
For the first time in Mexico’s.
-
Five major foreign companies to invest in Mexico
Laredo, Texas – Five companies recently announced.
-
“Men in Black” and “Dark Shadows”: The conspiracy theories that live in Trump’s mind.
A few weeks before the United.
-
Smile Yucatan, a local proposal for the world
“Smile Yucatan” -Smile Yucatan- is a.
Leave a Comment