Yucatán, the second state in the country to open dates for conventions

Mérida, Yucatán, September 3, 2020 (ACOM) .- The regional president of the National Association of Professionals in Fairs, Congresses and Exhibitions (Amprofec), Gonzalo Novelo Luján, pointed out that Yucatán and Jalisco are the only two states that are preparing to resume convention tourism.

In accordance with the safe economic reopening plan, that sector will be reopened as of October 12 and with it the activities at the International Congress Center (CIC).

.

Novelo Luján explained that the little more than 30 companies that organize these type of events are getting ready, which would allow that, at least during the last three months of the year, some of the exhibitions canceled during a semester can be retaken.

“The sector of exhibitions, fairs and congresses is a dynamic engine in Yucatan,” he emphasized.

In 2019, the economic spill was close to 4.6 billion pesos. However, this year, due to the pandemic, this economic segment had to cancel at least 80 events, with considerable losses.

He insisted that it will be important for companies to have confidence and to generate these events that have been postponed, among them, the Auto Show and the Christmas Fair Expo, among others.

The interviewee recalled that due to health measures, only 30 percent of the attendees may attend and a good part of the events will be disseminated through digital platforms for promotion and presence.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments