Advantages of Botox that you might not know

One of the most non-surgical treatments used nowadays is botox. This is because it has the ability to produce muscle paralysis, which is why it is used in small doses to reduce facial wrinkles. This can be possible by injecting it, as certain nerve signals that produce muscle contraction are blocked, relaxing the muscles and making wrinkles disappear.

It is also a good treatment for conditions such as neck spasms, an overactive bladder, and a lazy eye. Botox injections may also help to prevent chronic migraines.

Advantages of Botox

Nowadays none wants to feel or look older, that’s why botox is the most popular non-surgical cosmetic treatment. Some of the advantages that you may don’t know are:

Quick results:

You can see the results within a couple of hours, sometimes in days. But, in most cases, the treatment is 100% effective once you receive the injections.

It takes 10 minutes or less:

Botox only takes 5 to 10 minutes to administer the substance.

Less invasive:

Facial alterations are temporary due to the non-surgical nature of Botox, making it the least invasive amongst all other surgical procedures.

Prolongs skin-aging:

Using botox treatment at an earlier age can also be used to prevent or prolong the onset of lines and wrinkles by inhibiting the movement of muscles required to make certain facial expressions.

Convenient:

Botox is a safe and convenient method if you want to carry out a cosmetic procedure to refresh your facial features.

Few risks:

Pregnant women are advised not to use botox because there is a small chance of the substance spreading to the unborn baby.

Versatile:

This popular cosmetic substance can also be applied to different areas of the body to treat various medical issues, for example:

Hyperhidrosis or excessive sweating can be kept at bay for up to 1 or 2 years with a botox treatment.

Headache prevention for people with chronic migraines.

Acne scars or pockmarks can be stopped from growing or eliminated entirely.

Bladder incontinence can be reduced by injecting the serum into the bladder.

Also with a botox injection to the jaw, jaw pain, and headaches associated with the temporomandibular joint disorder can be relieved.

Side effects

Although botulinum toxin injections can help, like many non-surgical cosmetics treatments botox often causes side effects or other health problems. The most common side effects may include:

Allergic reactions:

Some people can have allergic reactions to the treatment, especially if you are taking antibiotics.

Painful:

Botox procedure is administered through needles which can be painful to some patients that don’t like needles.

Redness or bruising:

This can happen in the injected area. This is more likely if you take aspirin or blood thinners. A few days before you receive a botulinum toxin injection, ask your doctor if you should stop taking these medications.

Eyes irritation:

Sometimes you can have irritation, tearing, or redness in the eyes.

Conclusion

Botox is a less invasive procedure, but it can have side effects. However, if you want to try the treatment make sure to consult your specialist to know how to prepare for the procedure and know the advice you must follow after the same.

Depending on the treated area, the effect may last three, six months or longer. To maintain the effect, you’ll need regular follow-up injections.

