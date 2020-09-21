Lopez-Gatell warns of further confinement in October due to pandemic.

The Covid-19 pandemic will continue in Mexico during the influenza season, extending the health emergency until April 2021, said Hugo López-Gatell.

MEXICO CITY (Times Media Mexico) – Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, indicated that specific measures could be retaken due to the pandemic, such as confinement, in October due to the outbreak of influence and increase of cases by Covid-19.

The Undersecretary of Health indicated at the afternoon conference that they should not stop implementing health and safety measures to increase the number of cases of coronavirus. “There is a risk that in October, when the influenza period comes, we could have an exacerbation, and we might need new restriction measures, so we have to manage the risk by decreasing the infections as much as possible,” he said.

