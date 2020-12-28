Aloft Tulum To Open In February 2021

Aloft Tulum, a brand-new, boho-chic-inspired hotel managed by Highgate Hotels, will open in February 2021. It will have 140 guestrooms and suites, a variety of spaces for socialization and music, including a signature Ático Rooftop Lounge & Bar, and a venue for corporate meetings.

The Aloft Tulum will be the first Marriott International property to debut in Tulum, Quintana Roo.

Aloft Tulum will be located between Tulum’s downtown district and the beaches. Travelers will enter the hotel’s lobby to be greeted by urban art that is changed seasonally, modern furniture and floor-to-ceiling windows.

Guestrooms will boast 10-foot-high ceilings, plush platform beds, and light airy décor. Each room will have complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi, 55-inch LCD televisions, free signature coffee, Aloft custom toiletries from Bliss Spa, and walk-in showers with rainfall showerheads.

For guests in search of a social scene, the hotel will offer several trendy spaces. At Ático Rooftop Bar & Lounge, guests can take a dip in the infinity pool, experience local cuisine and sip on seasonal cocktails—all while enjoying views of Tulum. Additionally, the hotel will be home to a Re:fuel by Aloft, filled with grab-and-go options; Re:mix lounge, where guests can play a game of pool or relax; and the W XYZ bar where emerging artists and local bands will perform.

Guests can stay in shape with access to the hotel’s Splash pool and Re:charge fitness center, which will be outfitted with state-of-the-art equipment. Aloft Tulum also will have specially designed programs for kids and pets.

Nearby attractions include Playa Paraíso, one of the top beaches in Mexico, Tulum Mayan Ruins, and the Xel-Há water park.

Good to know: Aloft Tulum will have three multi-functional meeting conference spaces, totaling 2,761 square feet. Meeting rooms can accommodate up to 240 people and will be equipped with the latest audiovisual technology, plasma screen televisions and complimentary Wi-Fi. For guests’ further convenience, the property will provide several high-tech touches, including a concierge tablet and a mobile key program for keyless entry into guestrooms.

Source: www.marriott.com/







