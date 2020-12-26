More taxes in Mexico as of 2021

STPS tax to be increased by 2021 on gasoline, cigarrets and soft drinks
MEXICO CITY (Times Media Mexico) – The agreement was published in the Official Journal of the Federation (DOF) after the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) issued the new update, so the following products will have the updated STPS in 2021:
Tobacco products
Automotive fuels
Flavored drinks
Fossil and Automotive Fuels
Therefore, tobacco will have an STPS of 0.49 to 0.5108 pesos; in flavored beverages, including soft drinks, it will be 1.3036, which was 1.2616 pesos.
Gasoline
In that sense, the Treasury Department explained that the automotive gasoline, better known as Magna, Premium, and Diesel, will also have its adjustment, which does not mean a tax or “gasoline.”
Gasoline with less than 91 octanes (Magna) will go from 4.95 to 5.1148 pesos per liter; the red or Premium will go from 4.18 to 4.3192 pesos.
“The restatement will be carried out by applying the restatement factor corresponding to the period from December of the penultimate year to the month of December immediately preceding that for which the restatement is made, a factor that will be obtained in accordance with the provisions of Article 17-A of the Federal Fiscal Code”.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
