Merida airport working at full capacity during the holiday season

Just a few days before the end of the year, Merida’s international airport had a large influx of visitors.

During the last month of the year, flight frequencies were increased, and some airlines took advantage of the situation to bring in larger planes, due to the demand.

According to Oscar Carrillo, the director of Mérida’s airport, the flight to Mexico City is the most requested by passengers, which has also led to new routes to the center of the country, such as the Mérida-Toluca route.

The airport director also pointed out that the routes that were cancelled during the pandemic have been recovered, with the Merida-Bajio route to Leon Guanajuato being the last to be resumed, with four frequencies a week.

TYT Newsroom







Comments

comments