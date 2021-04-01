Chichen Itza vendors not happy with the closure of this archaeological site during Holy Week

Mérida, Yucatán, (April 01, 2021).- The legal advisor of the Mayab Artisans and Mayas, Villevaldo Pech Moo declared that there is anger from the 800 union members against CULTUR and INAH because they will keep Chichen Itza closed from April 1 to 4, which is the highest season of the year in this archaeological site.

He said that the closure of Chichén Itzá during the main days of the Semana Mayor, not only affects merchants and tenants, but also restaurants, hotels, businesses, and fruit vendors that are located in the Pisté municipality, which is 5 minutes from the important archaeological zone of Yucatan. He specified that it also affects the trucking companies, the tourist guides who depended on the visitors to take them to Chichén Itzá.

He added that there was no reason to keep the important pre-Hispanic sites closed for four days, visitors can be received through controls, keep their distance, use antibacterial gel, face masks and all sanitary measures so that the important sites of national and international tourist interest stay open.

Pech Moo insisted that both INAH and CULTUR adopt measures that hit the entire Yucatecan tourism sector because in some way it also affects Mérida because by not opening Chichén Itzá there is not much interest from visitors to come to Yucatán, not even the tourism that arrives at the Riviera Maya is going to visit the State because the most important attraction of the state will be closed on the main days of Easter.

