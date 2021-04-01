Chichen Itza vendors not happy with the closure of this archaeological site during Holy Week

Mérida, Yucatán, (April 01, 2021).- The legal advisor of the Mayab Artisans and Mayas, Villevaldo Pech Moo declared that there is anger from the 800 union members against CULTUR and INAH because they will keep Chichen Itza closed from April 1 to 4, which is the highest season of the year in this archaeological site.
He said that the closure of Chichén Itzá during the main days of the Semana Mayor, not only affects merchants and tenants, but also restaurants, hotels, businesses, and fruit vendors that are located in the Pisté municipality, which is 5 minutes from the important archaeological zone of Yucatan. He specified that it also affects the trucking companies, the tourist guides who depended on the visitors to take them to Chichén Itzá.
He added that there was no reason to keep the important pre-Hispanic sites closed for four days, visitors can be received through controls, keep their distance, use antibacterial gel, face masks and all sanitary measures so that the important sites of national and international tourist interest stay open.
Pech Moo insisted that both INAH and CULTUR adopt measures that hit the entire Yucatecan tourism sector because in some way it also affects Mérida because by not opening Chichén Itzá there is not much interest from visitors to come to Yucatán, not even the tourism that arrives at the Riviera Maya is going to visit the State because the most important attraction of the state will be closed on the main days of Easter.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Mauricio Vila and Renan Barrera inaugurate Vehicular Overpass in Merida
Mérida, Yucatán, (April 01, 2021).- Governor.
-
Ikea to open new store in CDMX on April 8
Mexico City – After a delay in opening.
-
104-year-old woman gets vaccinated in the State of Mexico
Lerma, Estado de Mexico.- Hermelinda Hernández.
-
Child dies In XENSES, Xcaret Group forces father to sign pardon to recover his son’s body
Quintana Roo, Mexico (April 01, 2021).-.
-
Three shipping companies seek to restart operations in Cozumel
Three shipping companies seek to restart.
-
Solidaridad proclaims as a sexual diversity-friendly destination
Quintana Roo, (April 01, 2021).- “Last.
-
Yucatecan fishermen prepare for the start of the grouper season
Progreso, Yucatán, (April 01, 2021).- The.
-
Quintana Roo: Southern tourist destinations are at the top of reservations
Cancun, Quintana Roo, (April 01, 2021).-.
-
Vision of the Seas to sail from Bermuda this summer
Beginning in June and running through.
-
Cold front will ‘cool down’ this Thursday afternoon in Yucatan
Mérida, Yucatán, (April 01, 2021).- This.
Leave a Comment