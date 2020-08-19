System with cyclone potential is heading straight to the Yucatan Peninsula

MÉRIDA, YUCATÁN.- A low-pressure zone with a cyclonic potential of 30 percent is heading to the Yucatan Peninsula, the first effects of which will be felt next weekend.

According to the National Meteorological Service (SMN), at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 18th, the natural phenomenon was located two thousand kilometers east-southeast off the coast of Quintana Roo.

The low-pressure zone is associated with a tropical wave, which travels west at a speed of 32 km / h.

So far it has a cyclonic potential of 30 percent, but in the next five days it would increase to 70 percent.

Although it is still far from Mexico, the SMN of the National Water Commission (Conagua) established that the tropical system is kept under surveillance.

For its part, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA, for its acronym in English) pointed out that it is a disorganized tropical system located in the Caribbean Sea, producing an area of ​​electrical storm.

According to the forecast, “in the next few hours it will slow down, so this weekend would turn into a tropical depression, as it is located in the northwest of the Caribbean Sea.”

Likewise, Meteorology Yucatan warned that “the probability of cyclonic development over the Caribbean increases to 70 percent in the next five days.”

“We have to be prepared for its possible trajectory to the Yucatan Peninsula,” established the association through its Twitter account.

