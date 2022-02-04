Biden could place the Mexican drug trafficking groups ‘under the spotlight’ with a new decree

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, signed a new executive order in order to modernize the sanctions powers of the Treasury Department to combat drug trafficking and designated 25 actors and 15 states from Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, and China, of being involved in activities that contributed to drug trafficking, especially fentanyl.
The executive order will provide Treasury with new tools to deal with changes in the global illicit drug trade that Washington says contributed substantially to more than 100,000 overdose deaths in Americans in the 12-month period ending in April. of 2021.
In the case of Mexico, the drug trafficking group known as “Los Rojos” was included, described as a gang that split from the Beltrán Leyva cartel, “which in recent years has become one of the most powerful organizations in Mexico.”
It also included Guerreros Unidos, of which the Treasury affirms that it collaborates with the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, and shares the same drug transport networks to the United States.
Previously, the Treasury had already included the CJNG, the Sinaloa Cartel, specifically Ismael el Mayo Zambada and the brothers Iván Guzmán (Chapito) and Jesús Guzmán (el Alfredillo), and his stepbrother Ovidio Guzmán López (el Ratón), and the Beltran Leyva, among others.
