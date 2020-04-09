Terrible case of animal cruelty registered in Progreso, Yuc.

Progreso, Yuc. (April 8, 2020).- Police authorities are already investigating those responsible for the crucifixion of a cat in the port of Progreso.

According to a police report, the author of this terrible act has already been identified, and apparently belongs to a group of people dedicated to killing animals to perform rituals, in which they use the bodies as offerings.

The fact generated outrage among residents of Progreso, after the dead animal was found, crucified upside down on the night of Tuesday April 7, nailed to a cross-shaped piece of wood, on Calle 29 (between 116 and 118), in Progreso’s Nueva Yucalpetén neighborhood.

Police officers from Progreso arrived at the scene and immediately began the corresponding investigations to find the person responsible for this case of animal abuse.

The director of the municipal police, Emilio Raúl Caamal Gutiérrez, reported that possible suspects have been tracked through social networks, due to the existence of photographs on their FB profiles, depicting the act, in addition to video evidence from security cameras from one of the near-by businesses, that has already been recovered.

The Progreso Municipal Police seeks to arrest these subjects and make them available to the corresponding authorities.

Those responsible will be fined, based on articles 42 and 43 of the Progreso Ecology and Environment Regulations, which is equivalent to 2,567 pesos, in addition to penalties that would be imposed for the different complaints filed by animal groups.

It should be mentioned that the Yucatan Penal Code stipulates that animal abuse is a crime on Article 3, Title Twenty-Third. Crimes against domestic animals, establishes that “whoever commits acts of mistreatment or cruelty against domestic animals, which endanger their life, will be sentenced to three months to one year in prison and will have to pay an economic fine too”.

