Massive business closure in downtown Cancun

Businesses expect the situation to improve in September; Cancun, hotels, and hostels register occupations of only 12 percent. The restaurants that have already opened can operate at only 30 percent of their capacity.
CANCUN, Quintana Roo (Times Media Mexico). – Hostels and restaurants will close their doors in downtown Cancún due to the critical situation they are going through because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Despite the gradual opening, they only have an occupancy rate of 12 percent.
According to the National Chamber of the Restaurant and Spicy Food Industry of Cancun, Puerto Morelos, and Isla Mujeres, there have been more than 30 restaurants closed, of which many are waiting to reopen. Many have closed permanently, as well as eight hostels.
Businesses expect the situation to improve in September in the area, also known as Cancun’s foundation zone, where hotels and hostels register occupations of only 12 percent, which is not enough to reactivate business.
Some hotels continue to open and are adapting to the progressive increase in tourism, which is reflected in the operations at the Cancún International Airport. The restaurant business is one of the first to be reactivated at the national level.
Meanwhile, the restaurants that have already opened and operate at 30 percent of their capacity, compared to the orange color of the Semáforo Epidemiológico de Quintana Roo for the Northern Zone.
The businesses are making extraordinary efforts because expenses are high and have not yet reached equilibrium, since they must pay rent, water, electricity, and other services.
