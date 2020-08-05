Yucatecan school teacher detained smuggling beer during “Dry Law”

PETO, YUCATAN (August 5, 2020).- Agents of the Municipal Police detained on Monday, August 3, during a routine check-up, on a person who was trying to pass eight cartons of beer in the town.

The Municipal Police handled the case with secrecy because the person involved would be a well-known local school teacher who was accompanied by his wife, identified only by his initials: H.P.T., 29, and X.S.C., 37.

The officers confiscated eight boxes of beer, five of “quarters” and three of “missiles of caguamas”.

According to the information, on Monday, around 7 pm, a blue Chevy car, with State license plates, was checked on Peto’s Calle 21, near the Progresito-Peto highway.

The couple tried to evade the checkpoint. However, officers stopped them, searched the vehicle and found the product in the trunk.

Both were detained and transferred to the separate sections of the public prison; they were made available to the legal representative of the City Council for the corresponding legal purposes.

The Peto Municipal Police reported that since the start of the pandemic, health checkpoints were installed at the four entrances and this is where people have been arrested for trying to bring alcoholic beverages into town, despite the “dry law.”

Last Friday, July 31, two subjects who were trying to pass a checkpoint at the entrance to the town were arrested; officers discovered that several bottles and “cans” of alcoholic beverages were hidden in various parts of the vehicle in which they were traveling.

That same day, police officers also arrested a man who was going to deliver seven boxes of beer in Peto’s Tres Cruces neighborhood.

