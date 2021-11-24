FGR captures “El Paisa”, recruiting people for the Jalisco Cartel

JALISCO, (November 24, 2021).- Héctor Pardo Valdovinos, alias “El Paisa”, “Tío” or “Chapa” , a member of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG) and who was dedicated to recruiting people for the criminal organization, was captured in the municipality of Tlaquepaque, Jalisco, México.

The Office of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) detailed that the “Paisa”, of the CJNG, was also dedicated to the sale of drugs, weapons, and collection of floors in the municipality of Jalisco.

Arrest of the “Paisa”, of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel

After various investigation works, the Public Ministry of the Federation obtained a search warrant, by a judge, at a home in Tlaquepaque; Therefore, in a joint operation between the FGR, National Guard, Mexican Navy (Semar), and the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena), carried out the operation.

At the home they arrested the “Paisa”, a member of the Jalisco Cartel, who was assured:

Two short weapons

A grenade

Cartridges of various calibers

Two chargers for long firearm

Four bags with green and dry grass with the characteristics of marijuana

46 small bags with blue pills

Two cell phones

Cash

La #FGR a través de la #FEMDO obtiene vinculación a proceso en contra de una persona, probable responsable en delitos contra la salud y posesión de armas de fuego, cartuchos y una granada, todos de uso exclusivo.



Más información ➡️ https://t.co/v7II5bXkv4 pic.twitter.com/DKtSg9UBlN — FGR México (@FGRMexico) November 23, 2021

The detainee was charged with various crimes. In that sense, on November 19, 2021, the Control judge assigned to the Federal Criminal Justice Center in Jalisco, based in Puente Grande , linked the “Paisa” to the process for crimes against health in its modality of possession with commercial purposes of the narcotic drug called marijuana, and of the psychotropic methamphetamine hydrochloride; possession of firearms, cartridges and grenades, all for the exclusive use of the Army, Navy and Air Force.

The judge set the measure of informal preventive detention for the CJNG member in the Jalisco Metropolitan Center, and three months were granted for the complementary investigation

Source: UNO TV

The Yucatan Times Newsroom







Comments

comments