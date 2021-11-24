  • Crime,
    • FGR captures “El Paisa”, recruiting people for the Jalisco Cartel

    By on November 24, 2021
    The man also known as “El Chapa” was arrested in Tlaquepaque, Jalisco, México. (Photo: FGR)

    JALISCO, (November 24, 2021).- Héctor Pardo Valdovinos, alias “El Paisa”, “Tío” or “Chapa” , a member of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG) and who was dedicated to recruiting people for the criminal organization, was captured in the municipality of Tlaquepaque, Jalisco, México.

    The Office of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) detailed that the “Paisa”, of the CJNG, was also dedicated to the sale of drugs, weapons, and collection of floors in the municipality of Jalisco.

    Arrest of the “Paisa”, of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel

    After various investigation works, the Public Ministry of the Federation obtained a search warrant, by a judge, at a home in Tlaquepaque; Therefore, in a joint operation between the FGR, National Guard, Mexican Navy (Semar), and the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena), carried out the operation.

    At the home they arrested the “Paisa”, a member of the Jalisco Cartel, who was assured:

    • Two short weapons
    • A grenade
    • Cartridges of various calibers
    • Two chargers for long firearm
    • Four bags with green and dry grass with the characteristics of marijuana
    • 46 small bags with blue pills
    • Two cell phones
    • Cash

    The detainee was charged with various crimes. In that sense, on November 19, 2021, the Control judge assigned to the Federal Criminal Justice Center in Jalisco, based in Puente Grande , linked the “Paisa” to the process for crimes against health in its modality of possession with commercial purposes of the narcotic drug called marijuana, and of the psychotropic methamphetamine hydrochloride; possession of firearms, cartridges and grenades, all for the exclusive use of the Army, Navy and Air Force.

    •  The judge set the measure of informal preventive detention for the CJNG member in the Jalisco Metropolitan Center, and three months were granted for the complementary investigation

    Source: UNO TV

    The Yucatan Times Newsroom



