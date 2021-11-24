FGR captures “El Paisa”, recruiting people for the Jalisco Cartel

JALISCO, (November 24, 2021).- Héctor Pardo Valdovinos, alias “El Paisa”, “Tío” or “Chapa” , a member of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG) and who was dedicated to recruiting people for the criminal organization, was captured in the municipality of Tlaquepaque, Jalisco, México.
The Office of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) detailed that the “Paisa”, of the CJNG, was also dedicated to the sale of drugs, weapons, and collection of floors in the municipality of Jalisco.
Arrest of the “Paisa”, of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel
After various investigation works, the Public Ministry of the Federation obtained a search warrant, by a judge, at a home in Tlaquepaque; Therefore, in a joint operation between the FGR, National Guard, Mexican Navy (Semar), and the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena), carried out the operation.
At the home they arrested the “Paisa”, a member of the Jalisco Cartel, who was assured:
- Two short weapons
- A grenade
- Cartridges of various calibers
- Two chargers for long firearm
- Four bags with green and dry grass with the characteristics of marijuana
- 46 small bags with blue pills
- Two cell phones
- Cash
La #FGR a través de la #FEMDO obtiene vinculación a proceso en contra de una persona, probable responsable en delitos contra la salud y posesión de armas de fuego, cartuchos y una granada, todos de uso exclusivo.— FGR México (@FGRMexico) November 23, 2021
Más información ➡️ https://t.co/v7II5bXkv4 pic.twitter.com/DKtSg9UBlN
The detainee was charged with various crimes. In that sense, on November 19, 2021, the Control judge assigned to the Federal Criminal Justice Center in Jalisco, based in Puente Grande , linked the “Paisa” to the process for crimes against health in its modality of possession with commercial purposes of the narcotic drug called marijuana, and of the psychotropic methamphetamine hydrochloride; possession of firearms, cartridges and grenades, all for the exclusive use of the Army, Navy and Air Force.
- The judge set the measure of informal preventive detention for the CJNG member in the Jalisco Metropolitan Center, and three months were granted for the complementary investigation
Source: UNO TV
The Yucatan Times Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Herrera thought he was the chosen one, but AMLO has other plans…
– The former finance minister tapped.
-
EU says economic recovery threatened by COVID-19 resurgence
BRUSSELS (AP) — The massive spike.
-
From Puebla, Christmas Trees and Nochebuenas arrive to decorate Yucatecan homes
Mérida,Yucatán, (November 24, 2021).- A life.
-
Taco Fest: November 27th and 28th at the Railroad Museum in Downtown Mérida
Mérida, Yucatán, (November 24, 2021).- To.
-
Human skull found in an abandoned suitcase on the Mérida´s Periférico
Mérida, Yucatán, (November 24, 2021).- After.
-
New Baseball and Softball Technical School to open in Yucatán
YUCATAN, (November 24, 2021).- In search.
-
Threat blanket hangs in the Centro neighborhood of Peto, Yucatán
The message was quickly withdrawn by.
-
254 people have died in road accidents in Yucatan so far in 2021
From 2007 to 2021, a total.
-
Car crashes into the Christmas decorations in a Mérida roundabout
As if it was a Christmas.
-
Laura Harrier, actress of ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’, visiting Mérida
Mérida, Yuctaán, (November 24, 2021).- Mérida, and.
Leave a Comment