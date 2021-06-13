LGBTQIA community + protest against hate crimes in Cancun and Playa del Carmen

QUINTANA ROO, (June 12, 2021).- People from the LGBTQIA + community protested in Cancun over the crimes, abuses, and attacks committed against them, such as the recent murder of a young gay man after declaring that he was living with HIV.

From 6 pm members of various groups met at the El Ceviche roundabout, downtown Cancun.

“Ignorance also kills”, “HIV does not kill, homophobia, yes” or “HIV does not discriminate, and you?” were some of the slogans written on the banners of the protest.

“If there is no political freedom, there is no sexual freedom,” shouted those present.

Sara Domínguez, from Foro Queer and a member of the network of LGBT activists from Quintana Roo, stated that it was a peaceful demonstration to ask society to stop hate crimes and demand that the authorities combat these abuses.

She said that although in this last case the Prosecutor’s Office acted almost immediately, in the last eight years there has been knowledge of 58 murders of people from the LGBT community, and most remain unpunished.

In its position, the LGBT Activists Network indicated that although these figures are alarming by themselves, the cases of discrimination in private establishments and by public institutions such as the Quintana Roo Health Secretariat, and not only discrimination but also police abuse against LGBTTTIQA + people in recent months in Tulum and Playa del Carmen.

The group demanded the local Congress to begin legislating with a gender perspective, human rights, and sexual diversity, specifically that hate crimes be classified in the Penal Code of the State of Quintana Roo.

On Friday, June 11th, the representative Edgar Gasca reported that in the next few days the Justice Commission will meet to address the initiative to reform the Penal Code, which proposes to add hatred as an aggravating factor in the crimes of homicides and injuries.

Source: Sipse

