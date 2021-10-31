  • Crime,
    • Man dressed as Joker injures 17 on Tokyo Subway

    People jumping off the windows as Police arrested the suspected attacker on the spot, media reported, on the day the nation voted in a parliamentary election.

    A man dressed as Batman’s Joker attacked passengers on a Tokyo train line on Sunday evening,

    injuring 17 people as many party-goers headed into the city center for Halloween gatherings, Japanese media reported.

    One video uploaded to social media shows hordes of people running away from a blazing train carriage.

    Another video shows passengers clambering out of windows onto the station platform.

    Speaking to local media, witnesses said the attacker was armed with a knife and spread fluid around the train to start a fire.

    Police arrested the suspected attacker on the spot, media reported, on the day the nation voted in a parliamentary election.

    Source: Yahoo News

