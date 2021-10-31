Man dressed as Joker injures 17 on Tokyo Subway

A man dressed as Batman’s Joker attacked passengers on a Tokyo train line on Sunday evening,

injuring 17 people as many party-goers headed into the city center for Halloween gatherings, Japanese media reported.

One video uploaded to social media shows hordes of people running away from a blazing train carriage.

Another video shows passengers clambering out of windows onto the station platform.

Speaking to local media, witnesses said the attacker was armed with a knife and spread fluid around the train to start a fire.

Police arrested the suspected attacker on the spot, media reported, on the day the nation voted in a parliamentary election.

