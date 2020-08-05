Holbox hotels association members join efforts for a safe destination

HOLBOX, QUINTANA ROO (August 5, 2020).- The Holbox Hotel Association made the first donation of materials and medical equipment for the new COVID center on the island of Holbox.

The opening of Holbox to tourism began in July, after being closed for almost four months. Tourism represents the main economic source for the island, which is why the hotels that are part of the association have adopted post-COVID prevention protocols and carry out the necessary health measures to safely receive tourists again and protect their collaborators and the inhabitants of this important tourist destination.

The first delivery to the mayor’s office and health center of Holbox of medical equipment for the clinic was made this week, which consisted of an isolation capsule and transfer treatment equipment of SARSCOV2 for the adequate transportation of patients along with the donation of equipment such as laser thermometers, nebulizers, acrylic masks, KN95 mouth covers, Thermo nebulizers, disinfectant solution, oximeters, medicines such as Ivermectin, among others.

As of today, the ecotourism destination is active and promoting the whale shark sighting season, with 50% of its hotels already operating and following healthy distance regulations and hygiene protocols, at 30% occupancy.

In the words of the association board, today it is everyone’s responsibility to strictly follow the recommendations issued by the Secretariat of Health and at the same time support the economic recovery of the destination.

Finally, they thanked all the members of the association who joined in this effort, distinguished by their support during this world health crisis.

