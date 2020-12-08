Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner purchase $30 million Indian Creek plot — report

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump appear to be moving to Miami-Dade.
According to Miami Herald, the daughter and son-in-law of President Donald Trump have purchased a plot of land in tony Indian Creek Village. The news was first reported by the New York Post’s Page Six, which said the acquisition is “believed to be” of a 1.8-acre, 80,000-square-foot plot most recently owned by Julio Iglesias and listed at $31.8 million.
Jill Eber, a founding partner with luxury residential brokerage firm The Jills Zeder Group, an affiliate of Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate and the listing agent for the land alongside Jill Hertzberg, declined to comment. A White House spokeswoman did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.
The move would continue a galloping trend of new out-of-market tenants and businesses arriving in South Florida amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Sunday, Bloomberg reported Goldman Sachs was now considering opening an outpost in the region. In October, global investment group Blackstone announced it was opening a technology office in Miami-Dade.
Kushner’s father, real estate mogul Charles Kushner, purchased a $4 million penthouse in Bal Harbour in 2017.
In 2017, Iglesias listed his four empty Indian Creek waterfront lots for $150 million.
And Ivanka’s father, President Donald Trump, last year declared himself a Florida resident, listing his permanent residence as Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach County, the place he presumably will move to when he leaves office on Jan. 20 after being defeated by President-elect Biden in the Nov. 3 election.
Source: Miami Herald
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Megaphone used as an important communication tool in Ticul during pandemic
A case that is worth highlighting.
-
Mexican challenger bank albo raises $45 million to expand
By Jonathan Shieber With nearly half.
-
AMLO wants bill regulating foreign agents to be approved this year
MONTERREY, Mexico (Reuters) – Mexico’s President.
-
Merida: an increasingly sustainable city ready to combat Climate Change
“Given the global importance of being.
-
Yucatecan Alejandro Mis is recognized nationally for his innovative didactic strategies
The coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) has brought.
-
During 2020 the INAH found more than 1,800 Mayan archeological pieces in Yucatan towns.
The findings are mainly funerary vessels.
-
Meet Juan Manuel León León, the new Attorney General of Yucatán
With 23 votes in favor and.
-
Vaccination in Mexico against COVID-19: These are the priority groups, phases, and times
Hugo Lopez-Gatell, the undersecretary of health,.
-
William Shakespeare, the first man in the world to receive the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus… and the social networks exploded.
There are so few opportunities to.
-
Yucatan Haciendas await you this holiday season
Yucatan has a great history to.
Leave a Comment