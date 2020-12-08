Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner purchase $30 million Indian Creek plot — report

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump appear to be moving to Miami-Dade.

According to Miami Herald, the daughter and son-in-law of President Donald Trump have purchased a plot of land in tony Indian Creek Village. The news was first reported by the New York Post’s Page Six, which said the acquisition is “believed to be” of a 1.8-acre, 80,000-square-foot plot most recently owned by Julio Iglesias and listed at $31.8 million.

Jill Eber, a founding partner with luxury residential brokerage firm The Jills Zeder Group, an affiliate of Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate and the listing agent for the land alongside Jill Hertzberg, declined to comment. A White House spokeswoman did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

The move would continue a galloping trend of new out-of-market tenants and businesses arriving in South Florida amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Sunday, Bloomberg reported Goldman Sachs was now considering opening an outpost in the region. In October, global investment group Blackstone announced it was opening a technology office in Miami-Dade.

Kushner’s father, real estate mogul Charles Kushner, purchased a $4 million penthouse in Bal Harbour in 2017.

In 2017, Iglesias listed his four empty Indian Creek waterfront lots for $150 million.

And Ivanka’s father, President Donald Trump, last year declared himself a Florida resident, listing his permanent residence as Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach County, the place he presumably will move to when he leaves office on Jan. 20 after being defeated by President-elect Biden in the Nov. 3 election.

Source: Miami Herald







