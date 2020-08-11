Suspected drug dealer arrested in fraccionamiento Del Parque after drug raid

Agents claimed drugs after citizen’s complaint about their sale

MERIDA, Yucatan – An individual arrested and secured for marijuana, crack and crystal meth, was the result of a strong operation carried out this afternoon by the National Guard in the Merida neighborhood known as Del Parque.

Personnel from the Attorney General’s Office (FGR), supported by members of the National Guard and the Ministry of Public Security (SSP), carried out the operation in a house in the area, to the east of Merida, where they even blocked the access of vehicles and people on that road.

The mobilization of federal agents took place on 57-D Street between 12 and 14, which caused alarm among the residents.

It was reported that one person was arrested and placed at the disposal of the Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office for the integration of the corresponding investigation file.

The search carried out on this property was the result of an investigation by the Federal Ministerial Police, based on a citizen’s complaint that drugs were being traded there.

The Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office requested and obtained a search warrant for this property and as a result, the detainee and the insured psychotropic were placed at the disposal of the Federal Social Representative, who continues to work on the investigation until the legal situation of the alleged perpetrator of crime against public health is resolved.

it was Monday evening, when experts from the FGR made reports on the evidence found in the building to certify that it was indeed drugs.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments