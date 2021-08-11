A man dies after falling from the ninth floor of a condominium in Cozumel

Cozumel, Quintana Roo, (August 11, 2021).- On August 10th, around two in the afternoon, a 30-year-old man fell from the terrace of the El Palmar de Cozumel condominium, the now deceased was a building employee who was doing maintenance work at the facility.
According to information from the C-5, the emergency squads arrived at the scene to attend to the person, however, the man had already died due to the impact after he fell from the ninth floor.
“The employee was conducting maintenance work on the building’s roof, above the ninth floor, and due to the weight of the person, part of the roof collapsed”, said the commander of the Cozumel ministerial police. The identity of the man and if he was originally from Cozumel is still unknown.
The ministerial police officer also added that there are indications that the employee did not comply properly with the security measures to operate on the roof.
Fallece un hombre al caer del noveno piso de un condominio en #Cozumel.— Novedades de Q.Roo (@novedadesqroo) August 10, 2021
🎥 : Gustavo Villegas. pic.twitter.com/nrbXIkRs5e
Source: Sipse
The Yucatan Times
