Mexican axolotl will be the new image of the 50 peso bill

MEXICO CITY (Times Media Mexico).- The Bank of Mexico will continue renewing their bills as it did with the 200 and 500 peso notes a couple of year ago.

The transformation of notes began in 2018, first with the 500-peso bill. This replaced Diego Rivera and its brown color, with the addition of Benito Juarez on the front and the gray whale and El Vizcaino Biosphere Reserve on the back; in addition to the blue color. The 200-peso bill came out a year later, incorporating Mexican Independence heroes Miguel Hidalgo and José María Morelos y Pavón on the front, and the El Pinacate and Gran Desierto de Altar Biosphere Reserve on the back.

The Axolotol (ajolote), an amphibian endemic to Mexico, which inhabits lakes, mainly in Xochimilco and is currently an endangered species on the brink of extinction, will replace the portrait of José María Morelos and the Morelia Aqueduct on the 50 peso bill.

The axolotl or “water monster”, which always seems to have a smile on its face, and can measure up to 30 centimeters in length, will be on the back of the bill next to the ecosystem of rivers and lakes of Xochimilco; on the front it will show the foundation of Tenochtitlan.

It is expected that this note will be in circulation by 2022.

