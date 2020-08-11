AMLO’s government keeps scholarship money

The Federal Government took away from Quintana Roo the control of 25,000 school aids that will now be managed by the SEP.

The federal government took away from Quintana Roo the handling of 25,000 school scholarships that as of this year will be managed by the Secretary of Public Education (SEP) although we are only two weeks before the start of the school year, there are no clear rules about their handling.

In terms of amounts, the figures from the Undersecretary of Administration and Finance indicate that the total amount of scholarships per school year was:

2016-2017: $107,553,090.

2017-2018: $133,128,690.

2018-2019: $68,680,670.

The official indicated that as a result of the budget cuts at the federal level, the stimulus fund was restricted, so by passing the responsibility to the Federation, these resources can be redirected to the payment of operating expenses.

“We had a very important cut in the 2019 and 2020 budget, which will now be allocated to what the federal government did not support, such as spending on electricity, water, paying some teachers’ fees, etc.,” she said.

Federal government cancels higher education scholarship program

According to the statistics of the dependence, the number of beneficiaries has varied during the last four school cycles, since while in the period 2016-2017 to 2017-2018 it increased 37.6% (10 thousand 858), the following year it was reduced to almost half, from 39 thousand 698 students to around 25 thousand for the cycle 2019-2020.

