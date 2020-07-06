Renown Mérida doctor dies of COVID-19

MÉRIDA.- At the age of 68 years, the renown Merida doctor Franklin Antonio Navarrete Silva passed away in colonial Chuminópolis.
Doctor Navarrete was well known in Yucatán for giving consultations privately and free of charge, despite the coronavirus pandemic, but, unfortunately, he ended up succumbing to this terrible disease.
The general practitioner was highly appreciated by residents of the Chuminópolis neighborhood, and as we already mentioned, during these months he was providing care, without neglecting his patients, until he became infected with Covid-19 despite having respected all the preventive measures decreed by the health authorities.
Two weeks ago, he began to present symptoms of the disease, and in recent days he suffered respiratory complications that finally cost him his life.
Today the doctor’s office is full of people he always supported, that want to say good bye to the man that helped them so much.
Rest in peace the doctor Franklin Antonio Navarrete Silva.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
A structure will be built on the collapsed Tulum – Playa del Carmen highway
The Ministry of Communications and Transportation.
-
Mexican Army diverted almost $15 million USD
Between 2013 and 2016, Sedena made.
-
Despite restrictions on Yucatecan beaches, vacationers ignore measures
“People are taking vacations as normal”,.
-
“Tourism will never be the same again.” Experts’ say
“Tourism will never be the same.
-
Meet the “cannibal” of Mérida’s Leandro Valle neighborhood
MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (July 6, 2020) .-.
-
Mayan Train’s construction costs driving up before the abundance of caves and cenotes
EL UNIVERSAL.- The changes implemented in.
-
Prehistoric ocher mine found in Quintana Roo underwater cave
El Universal (July 6, 2020).- Experts.
-
Brain-eating amoeba: Warning issued in Florida after a rare infection case
BBC (July 5, 2020).- A case.
-
Hundreds of scientists say coronavirus is airborne
(REUTERS).- Hundreds of scientists say there.
-
Prolific Itaian composer Ennio Morricone, dies at 91
The prolific Oscar-winning film composer, died.
Leave a Comment