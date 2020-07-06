Renown Mérida doctor dies of COVID-19

MÉRIDA.- At the age of 68 years, the renown Merida doctor Franklin Antonio Navarrete Silva passed away in colonial Chuminópolis.

Doctor Navarrete was well known in Yucatán for giving consultations privately and free of charge, despite the coronavirus pandemic, but, unfortunately, he ended up succumbing to this terrible disease.

The general practitioner was highly appreciated by residents of the Chuminópolis neighborhood, and as we already mentioned, during these months he was providing care, without neglecting his patients, until he became infected with Covid-19 despite having respected all the preventive measures decreed by the health authorities.

Two weeks ago, he began to present symptoms of the disease, and in recent days he suffered respiratory complications that finally cost him his life.

Today the doctor’s office is full of people he always supported, that want to say good bye to the man that helped them so much.

Rest in peace the doctor Franklin Antonio Navarrete Silva.

