Increased feeling of insecurity among Merida residents (INEGI)

Mérida, Yucatán.- Insecurity perception indexes throughout the country have risen in 2021. In Yucatán, the population reflects this same fear, primarily in the urban area. The National Urban Public Safety Survey (ENSU), carried out by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) indicates that, from June to September, 9% more Yucatecans are aware of this climate of uneasiness.

64.5% of the Mexican population 18 years of age and older considered that it is unsafe to live in their city. In the case of our city, the indicators report that last June residents responded that 26% felt insecure; however, in the sample carried out in September, 35.4% stated the same situation.

Although Merida is one of the cities in the country considered to have lower crime and insecurity rates, the population’s perception is that problems are increasing significantly in the surrounding area.

The figures quantify a measurement in adults over 18 years of age. The perception of insecurity remained higher in the case of women with 69.1%, while for men it was 58.8%.

The measurement indicates that the population feels a greater distrust in ATMs located on public roads, where four out of five citizens feel uneasy when using these electronic points, in addition, 68.7% distrust public transportation, 61.4% distrust banks and 56.2% distrust the streets.

Likewise, 49% feel insecure on the highways, 49.1% in markets, 48% in parks, one out of three in shopping malls, 32% in the car and to a lesser extent at home, 20% and at school 19% of the population unsafe

The survey explains that insecurity is perceived even in the family environment and that, it is estimated that 7.5% of households experienced some situation of violence of such nature between January and September 2021. In the same period, 6.4% of the population aged 18 years and over was victmized in the home environment. For women this percentage was 7.2%, while for men it was 5.4%.

The measurement also offered an annual follow-up on the perception of insecurity, thus in September 2020, six months after the beginning of the pandemic, 22.5% of Meridanos reported this feeling of insecurity, by September 2021 the figure rose to 35.4%, that is, 12.9% more per year.

In the perception of regional insecurity, Mérida is the lowest in this measurement, with 35.4%, followed by Campeche, which reports 38.2%; Chetumal, where 66.3% report this insecure climate; and Cancún, where 84.7% of the population reports uneasiness in their environment and in their person.

