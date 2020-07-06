Despite restrictions on Yucatecan beaches, vacationers ignore measures

“People are taking vacations as normal”, says a resident of Chicxulub Puerto.

Despite the obligatory restrictions that are required to avoid contagions due to the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, restrictions that are maintained on the Yucatan beaches at the beginning of the holiday season, many vacationers ignore the measures and go out to the beach as if nothing happens.

Miguel Ángel Alonso, a resident of Chicxulub Puerto, says that since the pandemic began, people from Mérida who own beach houses have come to vacation.

“They were not supposed to leave their houses, but they are taking vacations as normal, there are boats, yachts, jet skis, wet bikes, people bathing. They are on vacation as if nothing happens ”, he said.

Alonso also stated that when the restrictions began, the residents of Chicxulub Puerto opposed the arrival of people from outside, standing at the entrance of the road to prevent entry, “but the Police said that this could not be done, that there is no law that prohibits the arrival of visitors, so people keep coming.” Although there is a checkpoint at the entrance of Chicxulub Puerto, it seems like everyone is passing.

He noted that there is patrolling on the beaches and the helicopter flies over, “at the beginning, they took people off the beach and that happened until about 15 days ago, and although there are patrols now, they do not say anything, they allow people to continue bathing in the sea”.

On the Malecon de Progreso at 12 noon on Sunday, July 5th, there were no people bathing on the beaches, although a little later a few bathers could be seen in the ocean. There were recreational boats and jet skis; the restaurants were open although without many people.

Vehicle traffic was important along the boardwalk, but people did not get out of their cars. However, some did not respect the number of only two passengers and carried four or five people aboard.







Comments

comments