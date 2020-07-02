FONATUR joins forces with CONEXSTUR to reactivate tourism in Yucatan

Sefotur met with this important association to unite and create synergies, listen to the market needs, and see how the local tourism industry can support their requirements to manage the reactivation of this market.

Virtual training on new Yucatecan tourism products began, with 50 sales agents of the participating Conexstur partners.

Mérida, Yucatán July 1, 2020.- Continuing with the strategies coordinated by the Tourism Development Secretariat (Sefotur), in accordance with the waves of economic reactivation of the state, implemented by Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal, the training and close contact with the local, national and international sectors, with the objectives of strengthening ties and working together to promote the Yucatan as a world-class tourist destination.

In this sense, Michelle Fridman Hirsch, head of the SEFOTUR, and the team from the Undersecretariat for Promotion and Intelligence of Markets had a virtual meeting with representatives of the National Council of Exporters of Tourist Services (Conexstur), in order to merge synergies, listen to their needs and see how the industry in the entity can support their requirements to reactivate the markets.

Conexstur is an association of receptive operators, created in 2010 and with broad participation in the field, made up of leading Mexican companies. Those who form this council are recognized by the Ministry of Economy with an Immex certificate, in addition to quality accreditations such as Moderniza.

The purpose of this session was to share and analyze the panorama, projections, challenges, and opportunities of Mexican inbound tourism in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic; To do so, they discussed issues of good practice, security and trust protocols, new products, flexibility in purchasing packages and how to support the main receptive in the country.

Likewise, the training for the Yucatan destination, divided by regions for the modules of Conexstur affiliates, also took place virtually, beginning with Mérida.

Fridman Hirsch stressed that no doubt, given the complex adversity the sector faces after the pandemic, coordinated work with all the links in the production chain is essential; “For this reason, we work with travel agencies, who are going to be a fundamental actor in the reactivation process.”

He also emphasized that it was a very productive and fruitful session, where the agencies recognized the work that Yucatan has done in terms of health protocols and care of supply, in addition to exchanging views on trends in global markets.

On her part, Verena Knopp, President of the Council, stressed the importance of maintaining information on good practices in Yucatan, “to give confidence to our clients abroad, continue working together, continue with international promotion, and that the working relationship between Yucatan and Conexstur continue to be based on honesty, creativity, and effectiveness, to recover foreign tourism with guaranteed services ”.

She stressed that the partners are waiting for the reopening of archaeological zones, as it is a motivator for many tourists and a valuable boost to cultural trips in Mexico.

During the meeting, 14 managing partners of the association were present, such as Cóndor Verde, Encuentro T, Grupo Meca, Julia Tours México, Mexcellence Travel, México Overseas, México Touring, Mexitour, Native Trails, Sat México, Seven Tours, Turitransmerida, Unilat and Gala Trips, as well as 50 agents, the sales force of the participants.

Sefotur also had the pleasure of inviting the Association of Tourism Promotion Agencies of Yucatan (Aaprotuy), to be part of this webinar and be able to listen first-hand to the needs of international receptive, so that they generate support from the Directorate itself. of Promotion and Specialized Expos and Fairs of the Yucatecan dependency.

With this type of actions, we have continuously worked to strengthen ties and good communication with different companies in the sector, in order to promote the promotion strategies implemented by Sefotur to welcome tourists from according to the waves of reactivation and the traffic lights of the Ministry of Health of Yucatan (SSY).

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments