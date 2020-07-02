Guanajuato rehab massacre

As AMLO boasts about safety in Mexico, 24 people are massacred in a Guanajuato’s rehab center.
IRAPUATO Guanajuato (Times Media Mexico) – At least 24 people were executed after an armed group attacked a rehabilitation center in Irapuato in Guanajuato in Mexico, the local public security secretary said. Seven others have been injured.
The attack occurred at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, when a heavily armed group entered the rehabilitation center in the community of Arandas, Irapuato municipality.
Irapuato’s public security secretary, Pedro Cortés, reported to the media that there had been a preliminary count of 24 dead and seven injured. He reported that all the dead were men who were put on the ground and executed.
In recent days, several attacks and violent acts have been reported in Guanajuato’s state due to the arrests linked to relatives of the Santa Rosa de Lima cartel’s leader, José Antonio Yépez Ortiz, alias “El Marro.”
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
BACKYARD BIRDING IN MERIDA, YUCATAN AND BEYOND – PUNCTURED PELICAN POUCHES: AMERICAN WHITE PELICAN, PART 2 of 2
AMERICAN WHITE PELICAN, Pelicans erythrorhynchos, Pelicano.
-
Mérida 19-year-old accused of homicide gets arrested
Edgar Jesús CC, alias “Kiko”, was.
-
Woman arrested in Monterrey for not wearing mouth cover properly
MND (July 2nd, 2020).- A woman.
-
Meet the superspreaders, who transmit the majority of coronavirus cases
The coronavirus has traveled the globe,.
-
Cieneguillas: a Mexican prison subdued by crime
For a decade, with the entry.
-
Photographer captures laid-off ex-pat families as they leave Dubai
DUBAI (Reuters) – Louisa Sumagui and.
-
President Lopez Obrador Is Failing Mexico (FORBES)
Foreign investors excited about the launch.
-
True life hero: Mérida police officer rescues dog attacked by bees
A police officer from the Ministry.
-
BioNTech and Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine trial yields positive results
A coronavirus vaccine from Germany’s BioNTech.
-
Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s former partner, arrested by the FBI
The FBI arrested Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey.
Leave a Comment