Guanajuato rehab massacre

As AMLO boasts about safety in Mexico, 24 people are massacred in a Guanajuato’s rehab center.

IRAPUATO Guanajuato (Times Media Mexico) – At least 24 people were executed after an armed group attacked a rehabilitation center in Irapuato in Guanajuato in Mexico, the local public security secretary said. Seven others have been injured.

The attack occurred at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, when a heavily armed group entered the rehabilitation center in the community of Arandas, Irapuato municipality.

Irapuato’s public security secretary, Pedro Cortés, reported to the media that there had been a preliminary count of 24 dead and seven injured. He reported that all the dead were men who were put on the ground and executed.

In recent days, several attacks and violent acts have been reported in Guanajuato’s state due to the arrests linked to relatives of the Santa Rosa de Lima cartel’s leader, José Antonio Yépez Ortiz, alias “El Marro.”

