According to INEGI, Campeche is among the states with the lower number of inhabitants in Mexico

Campeche, Camp., (July 13, 2021).- Last Sunday, July 11th, World Population Day was celebrated and according to data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi), Campeche is located among the states with the lower number of inhabitants in the country. The figure adds up to 928,363 people, less than one percent of the nation’s population.

In this regard, the technical secretary of the State Population Council (Coespo) of Campeche, Sergio Leal Gómez, said that although Mexico is still a young country, since this group registers just over 50 percent, while in Campeche accelerated aging has been detected.

He indicated that in some states there have been demographic changes such as in Campeche where the youth population has reduced, despite the fact that in Mexico, of the 126 million 14 thousand 024 inhabitants, a total of 21 million 750 thousand 230 are young people under 30 years of age.

“Campeche, for example, has 240 thousand young people; 26 percent of them are under 14 years of age.

But the young people segment is no longer growing and it is very likely that their number will decrease, which will have consequences for our population, ” he said.

He recalled that Campeche women used to have up to seven children and currently the data record a rate of 2.1 children per family, which places Campeche below the population growth rate, a decrease that is unprecedented for the state.

With regard to population centers, the most populated municipality is Campeche, with about 300 thousand inhabitants, followed by Ciudad del Carmen with almost 250 thousand inhabitants, ” he said.

He added that the Economically Active Population is more than 60 percent, with women representing 40 percent, and in some municipalities such as Campeche their population has greater participation.

“It is in the farming and in construction sectors in which women have the least participation; on the other hand, in the tertiary sector and specialized services they have a greater or equal participation than men ”, he pointed out.

In that sense, he announced that this weekend the forum “The Demographic Future of the Southeast Region” will be held, where the eight states of the region will be participating in coordination with the United Nations Population Fund and the Inegi.

