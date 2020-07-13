Mayor of Bokobá, Yucatan tests positive for COVID-19

Bokobá, Yucatán (July 12, 2020). – The mayor of Bokobá, Rubí Alejandrina Sosa Pérez, revealed that she contracted COVID-19 so she will be in quarantine until she recovers.

In a statement, the mayor said that after her test was confirmed to be positive for coronavirus.

She said she is in quarantine, her symptoms so far are mild and she hopes to get better soon and go back to work.

With the announcement of this new case, she would be the second mayor in the state of Yucatan to test positive for COVID-19. The first one was Marlene Catzín, former mayor of Maxcanú who unfortunately passed away.

Bokobá is located 47 kilometers (29 miles) east of Mérida (INEGI)

