Tropical Storm Cristobal Develops in the Bay of Campeche

Tropical Storm Cristobal has become the third named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico, and could pose a threat to the U.S. Gulf Coast early next week. Before that happens, life-threatening, dangerous flooding will continue in parts of Central America and Mexico.
Cristobal became a tropical storm around after midday Tuesday in the Bay of Campeche after a Hurricane Hunter reconnaissance aircraft found wind speeds supporting a tropical storm.
This is the record earliest-in-season third named Atlantic storm, previously held by Tropical Storm Colin on June 5, 2016. Last year, the “C” storm, Chantal, didn’t develop until August 20.
It’s currently centered about 155 miles west-southwest of Campeche, Mexico, drifting southwestward at less than 5 mph.
A tropical storm warning has been posted along the Mexican coast from Campeche westward to Puerto de Veracruz. This means tropical-storm-force winds (39-plus mph) are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.
Source: Weather.com
