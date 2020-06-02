AMLO comes to Yucatan to inaugurate section 3 of the Maya Train project

Today, Tuesday, June 2, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador arrived in Yucatan to give the start signal for the works of section 3 of the Maya Train, which go from Calkiní, Campeche; to Izamal, Yucatán.

The President came to the state after staying in Quintana Roo, where he inaugurated section 4 of the project on Monday morning.

Following the presidential agenda, AMLO began at 7:00 a.m. with a press conference at Military Air Base Number 8 in the company of the Governor of Yucatan, Mauricio Vila Dosal, and at 1:00 p.m. AMLO officially inaugurated the section 3 of the project.

In relation to insecurity, Vila highlighted that for the fourth consecutive year Yucatan is the safest and most peaceful state in the country.

Vila also highlighted that our state holds the lowest figures in terms of extortions and vehicle theft in Mexico, and the Yucatecan police corporation is rated as the best in the entire country.

He said that according to the Inegi, Yucatan is the state with the least perception of corruption and with the most confidence in its government.

At the end of his intervention, the state governor and President López Obrador carried out the round of questions and answers where he highlighted the good performance of the state government in the face of the pandemic and stated that the population is following the Health authorities recommendations at all times.

In that sense, Vila recognized the work of health workers in Yucatan, in addition to confirming the death of four police officers due to the COVID-19, coronavirus.

Also present at the conference were David León, national coordinator of Civil Protection; Luis Cresencio Sandoval González, Secretary of National Defense (Sedena), and Alfonso Durazo, Secretary of Federal Security.

It should be noted that this Monday AMLO gave the start signal for the works of section 4 in Quintana Roo, which will run from Cancun to Izamal, which will detonate the economy of the region generating more than 15 thousand jobs this year, only in that section.

The act took place in the presence of representatives of ICA, the company that was directly awarded this stretch of more than 250 kilometers and the Governor of Quintana Roo, Carlos Manuel Joaquín González.

After giving the start signal for the works of section 3 in Yucatan this Tuesday, on Wednesday AMLO will go to Campeche to do the same regarding section 4, on Thursday he will be in Chiapas and on Friday he will close his tour in Tabasco and Veracruz.

