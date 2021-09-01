Woman tried to escape from a hospital in Campeche with a hospital gown and IV on her wrist

CAMPECHE, (September 01, 2021).- A woman tried to escape from the General Hospital de Zona (HGZ) number one of the Instituto Mexicano del Seguro Social (IMSS) in this city.
The patient, who had an IV in her hand, was detained by the security guard when she tried to jump the fence near the COVID-19 module, in front of the theater of the enclosure located on Avenida Circuito Baluartes.
In the images that were shared on social networks, the moment was captured when perched on the bars of the hospital, she tried to flee the premises.
#Campeche | Paciente del IMSS intenta escapar.— Ahora Noticias (@AhoraNoticiasC) August 31, 2021
Circula en redes sociales imágenes del momento en donde una paciente del Hospital General de Zona (HGZ) número uno del @Tu_IMSS intentó darse a la fuga. La mujer fue detenida por un guardia al intentar brincar la reja del hospital. pic.twitter.com/LGDwcHy6Vn
The area where she was admitted and the reason for which she intended to flee the scene was unknown at the time the guard detained her.
However, the health institution detailed that this person was not admitted to the COVID-19 area , as she was receiving care in the emergency room when she suddenly decided to run away.
Source: Sipse
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
