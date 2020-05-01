67 year-old woman dies in solitude, this is the fifth case in the state

The woman’s body was found by one of her neighbors, who jumped over the fence to check on the strong stench that came from the old lady’s house.

MÉRIDA, Yucatán.- Once again and in the midst of quarantine, a senior citizen is found dead and in an advanced state of decomposition. Now it was a woman who lived alone in a house in downtown Merida.

This is at least the fifth case involving an elderly person who lived alone, and the third body found in an advanced state of decomposition, during lockdown.

According to the information provided by next door neighbors to the authorities, the woman was known as Lorena, she was around 67 years old, she lived alone and suffered from cancer and epilepsy.

The stench coming from the house, located on Calle 71 (between 38 and 40), Centro, alerted the neighbors, since they knew that she lived alone. One of them decided to jump over the patio wall and, peeking through a window, saw that the woman was lying in the bathroom floor.

Residents of the area immediately requested the emergency services and within minutes agents of the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) arrived on site, to confirm the casualty.

Neighbors had to declare before the Public Ministry, and stated that the last time they saw the lady alive was on Friday April 24th.







