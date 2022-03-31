Merida museums will open their doors during La Noche Blanca

Museums play a central role in cultural heritage and during the next edition of La Noche Blanca they will be present again to share art.

Mérida, Yucatán, March 29, 2022.- The Director of Anthrop Culture. Irving Berlin Villafaña held this morning the first meeting with representatives of the different museums that operate in Mérida to invite them to participate in La Noche Blanca, which is scheduled to take place on May 28, listen to their opinions and proposals for activities.

“Live again” will be the motto under which one of the most anticipated cultural events by society is being prepared, and which will nevertheless be a White Night of transition, prudent and in accordance with the moments that are lived today, he explained. “The White Night will convene so that all spaces are open to enjoy art and culture, without massive events taking place as in previous editions”.

As an example, the Director of Culture cited that in the last two years, one of the sectors most affected by the pandemic has been the artistic community. In the Historic Center, there were more than 30 galleries, of which about 10 had to close their doors. “Although the creation of new galleries is taking place, it is happening around the center and in other parts of the city, which shows that little by little, culture is being reactivated.”

Health care is another mandatory aspect that will be taken into account in the programming of activities. “We are still not sure how we are going to get to May 28, but we are thinking of a White Night that allows us to experience art again, the reunion in public space, a prudent reactivation as Mayor Renán Barrera has indicated to us”, he added.

Lic. Rafael Pérez y Pérez, director of the Fernando García Ponce-MACAY Museum, thanked the invitation for the cultural space to join the program of activities on May 28. He suggested holding children’s art workshops, including some works by Marc Chagall, since, according to what he said, his works lend themselves to a didactic and playful exercise, as well as the possible opening of a collection by an outstanding plastic artist, among other proposals.

Bernardo Sarvide Primo, director of the Palacio Cantón Regional Museum of Anthropology, recalled that the space remains open to this type of manifestation that allows society to reintegrate into public space hand in hand with art.

From the Museum of Popular Art of Yucatan, located in the Parque de la Mejorada, its director Fiorella Remus González shared that La Noche Blanca is a great opportunity for people to visit this museum.

The Casa Montejo Museum is another of the spaces preferred by visitors during Noche Blanca. Mariana Velázquez, who attended on behalf of Director Guillermina García Herrera, stated that the space would be added to the agenda as it has been in other editions of the event. The activities that would be scheduled could occupy the garden area and the museum would be open for tours.

The coordinator of Visual Arts of the UADY, Eduardo Rodríguez Medina, commented that one of the spaces of the educational institution that works in the Parque de la Mejorada would also be open to events.

All the attendees expressed great interest in the spaces having a varied offer to bring the public closer to the institutions and at the same time live the art night. They also agreed that he should take into account convening the team of young volunteers for the activities.

