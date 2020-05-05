Mérida’s First International Public Art Contest reception period to be extended

The Merida City Council will extend the reception period for projects of the First International Public Art Contest in Roundabouts and Public Spaces until next August 4, due to the health contingency that prevails in the country due to COVID-19.

Originally, the closing date was Monday May 4, however, the directorates of Culture, Public Works and Urban Development involved in the project, decided to extend the date, thereby allowing more creators to learn about this initiative and participate with proposals that will contribute to beautify with art public space in the city of Merida Yucatan.

Since the call was launched, in September last year, it has generated great interest among sculptors and artistic creators around the world. So far, some 75 proposals have been received, including many from other countries such as Italy, Spain, Luxembourg, Cuba, Ecuador, etc., and from various states of Mexico, including of course, local creators.

The publication of the result of the selection process of the winning pieces will run from June 4, as originally planned, to September 18, 2020.

The call seeks to improve the aesthetic and visual quality of the urban landscape for the enjoyment of citizens and beautification of the city through artistic interventions and actions in the public space. It is open to any national or foreign artist (sculptors, architects, urban planners, among others), and participating pieces can be made in stainless steel, stone, bronze, concrete, ceramic, partition or aluminum.

Four winning works will be selected to be located in the roundabouts of the María Luisa and Brisas neighborhoods, Avenida Canek and Vía Montejo (on the exit to Progreso).

Those interested should fill out the registration form for the First Public Art Contest in Roundabouts and Public Spaces, which you will find on the Mérida City Council website:

www.merida.gob.mx/convocatoriacultura

Regarding the requirements to deliver the models in time and form, for the time being it will be postponed until the end of the health contingency and the registrants will be notified of the date on which they can send the material before the closing of the call in August.

Questions about the rules and other details of the contest can be sent to the following email cultura@merida.gob.mx







