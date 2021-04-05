5 typical and very healthy Mexican dishes

Mèrida, Yucatàn, April 26, 2021, (SELECCIONES DEL READER’S DIGEST).- Although Mexican food is reputed to have a lot of fat, there are other typical dishes that do not affect our diet so much.

“Quite the contrary, these Mexican food dishes can help us to prevent diseases or weight gaining”, says Dr. Goreti Gastaldi, nutritionist for the Doctoralia health platform.

It is important to have a good diet or at least not to overdo it, because according to WHO data, around 70% of Mexicans suffer from overpressure, so to avoid problems or concerns, the specialist shares the 5 Mexican food dishes that are perfect for a healthy diet:

Enchiladas

This is a dish high in calcium, due to the corn in the tortillas, cheese, and cream. The addition of chicken will give you a touch of protein that is ideal for building muscle and in addition to being a low-fat ingredient. Finally, you will benefit from the prepared sauce with green tomatoes for their high fiber and rich in vitamin B chile.

Chiles en nogada

One of the most emblematic dishes in Mexico, Chiles en Nogada is the typical food par excellence, representing the colors of the flag, and featuring the poblano pepper, its main ingredient, which is rich in vitamin B that helps metabolism, favors the obtaining of energy and prevents Alzheimer’s. The cream will provide calcium to your body and the pomegranate decoration will act as a strong antioxidant.

Besides, the Poblano Pepper is filled with meat, so protein is also present in this traditional Mexican plate.

Pozole

Another dish that can come in green, white, or red, quite filling but very nutritious, especially if it is prepared with chicken that is lighter than pork. The hominy corn is also rich in vitamin B and has a high fiber content that will promote digestion. The lettuce that is a fundamental part of this dish, prevents heart disease due to its high beta-carotene content, as well as having vitamins A, B, and C.

Guacamole

It is a dish that can be served as an entreé or snack, but if you want to maintain a healthy diet and a nourished body, you must consider the potential of avocado as a protector of the heart with its high content of vitamin E, which also helps to prevent Alzheimer’s together with its Omega 3. It will also help to maintain shinier hair.

Huitlacoche Quesadillas

Mexico is the only country in the world that does not despise this fungus that grows on corn and that, together with corn tortillas, is the perfect nutritional supplement of essential amino acids.

Finally, Dr. Gastaldi emphasizes that we must supplement our diet with exercise, especially if the objective is to generate muscle since excess protein causes us to gain weight if it is not burned with a good routine.

Did you know what these delicious dishes could contribute to your health? Which one is your favorite?

