Three arrested in anti-drug operation in western Mérida

Mérida, Yucatán, (May 29, 2021).- Three people were arrested in an anti-drug operation carried out by the State Investigation Police (PEI), in a house in the Bojórquez neighborhood of Merida, Yucatán.

Around noon, the agents entered the property, located on Calle 114t (between 59-J and 59-K), after presenting the search warrant issued by a state judge. Once inside, with the help of K-9 units, the police found marijuana and crystal meth, although the amount is unknown.

Police detained two men and a woman over 50 years of age. One of the detainees was identified as “Torero” and the woman is known as “La Tía”, who faces a previous process for crimes against health and apparently wears a locator as a precautionary measure.

The police report did not specify the amount of drugs seized during the operation.

