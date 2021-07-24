Man who set himself on fire downtown Mérida finally died

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (July 24, 2021).- On Friday, July 23rd, 30-year-old Jorge M.P. finally passed away, he was the subject who doused himself with gasoline and set himself on fire in the Center of Mérida at the beginning of the month, shortly after arguing with his ex sentimental partner.
The deceased remained hospitalized for 17 days at the IMSS “Benito Juárez” Hospital, but he finally passed away this Friday.
As we announced, on July 6 after arguing with his ex-partner in a commercial space in the “Pasaje Yucatán”, located on Calle 58 (between and 67 and 65) in Merida’s Centro, Jorge MP decided to set himself on fire.
Although the paramedics managed to save his life and transfer him to the Juárez Hospital, from that date Jorge was in serious condition and his father requested help through social networks to buy an expensive medical device.
However, because he suffered second and third-degree burns on his entire body, the man could not survive and ended up dying on Friday, July 23rd, in the same hospital.
Source: Sipse
The Yucatan Times Newsroom
