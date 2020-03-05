Prehistoric-looking fish native to the Gulf of Mexico found in Pennsylvania city park

A vicious looking fish native to warmer waters in the Mississippi River Valley and Gulf of Mexico has been inexplicably found in a park in Pennsylvania.
The fish — which was dead — was identified as an alligator gar and photos shared by the Radnor Township Police showed the name fits: It had a long mouth full of spiked teeth.
It was found by “township resident” in the pond at Fenimore Woods Park, about 20 miles northwest of Philadelphia, Radnor police said in the Facebook post.
“According to the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, the fish could not sustain in such cold water,” the police wrote on Facebook. “The rare find was turned over to them for preservation and educational purposes.”
Police dubbed it a “rare discovery,” while commenters on the Facebook post saw it as just plain “crazy.”
Wildlife officials suspect the fish was freed by someone keeping it as a pet.
Alligator gar are not a threat to humans, but “can be huge” at 10 feet in length and 300 pounds, according to Texas Parks & Wildlife.
The species is typically found in the Mississippi River Valley into the Gulf of Mexico, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says.
“Most people remember their first encounter with an alligator gar. In the world of fishes, their appearance is striking,” Texas Parks & Wildlife says in a report on the species.
“They look like something that should be swimming around with dinosaurs, not bass and crappie,” the department says.The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Attack in Valle de Bravo, Mexico “revives” the legend of the Chupacabras
The news of the attack caused.
-
-Reuters Exclusive- Mexican private sector pitches $92 billion in energy investment
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s private.
-
The Mayan warrior queen who built the longest “Sac-be” in the Yucatán
A ruthless Maya warrior queen may.
-
NASA records huge drop in China’s pollution
The new coronavirus, COVID-19, has caused.
-
The Republic of Yucatan
On a March 04, 1840. –180.
-
Large asteroid will fly close to, but won’t hit, Earth next month: NASA (Video)
A large asteroid will fly close.
-
Check out the list of the most visited cities in the world during 2019
Bangkok has been named the most.
-
Yucatecan chef and his team win culinary competition in Dubai
Restaurant María Bonita’s team triumphs in.
-
The extent of business mistrust in Mexico
In his column at “El Financiero.
-
BACKYARD BIRDING IN MERIDA, YUCATAN AND BEYOND – A FRIEND OF MANKIND: KILLDEER
Charadrius vociferus, Chorlito Tildio (Spanish) Other.
Leave a Comment