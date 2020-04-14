“Tijuana doctors are falling like flies” said Baja California state governor

The governor of Baja California has warned that doctors are “falling like flies” in Tijuana due to a lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) amid the worsening coronavirus pandemic.

Jaime Bonilla made this remark in a video live streamed to social media on Monday April 13th, stating he was particularly concerned because doctors at the Institute of Social Security (IMSS) public clinic No. 20 in Tijuana who have become ill with Covid-19 also work at the city’s IMSS General Hospital.

“What concerns me the most … is that the medical staff from the General Hospital is the same of the IMSS clinic. e’re seeing now that they’re falling like flies because they weren’t given protection,” he said.

Governor Bonilla also said that, while he may not have the complete and exact information about the situation at the IMSS clinic, many health workers there have become ill with Covid-19.

He added that he has been worried about the IMSS health system since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I felt that our Achilles’ heel was going to be the social security [system], because I saw a lot of detachment. There was no concern. I did not honestly see the social security delegation concerned about the issues,” Bonilla concluded.







Comments

comments