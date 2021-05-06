Israel bans entry to travelers arriving from Mexico

The reason is that Mexico, along with six other countries, is considered a high-risk country, said the Israeli Embassy in Mexico.

MÉXICO, May 06, 2021 (EL FINANCIERO).- Israel launched a new regulation for travelers in the face of the COVID-19 case spikes and the variants that are popping up around the world.

On Monday, the new measure came into force that does not allow the entry of foreign passengers (without Israeli nationality or residence) who travel from Mexico or who have spent the last 14 days in national territory, although they already have the complete vaccination scheme.

“The reason is because Mexico, along with six other countries, is considered a high-risk country due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its variants,” said the Israeli Embassy in Mexico, which suspended all permits on Monday.

Meanwhile, foreign passengers who already have a valid permit issued by the embassy will have the green light. “They will have to be quarantined for 14 days in a government facility.”

Returning Israeli citizens will have the opportunity to make home quarantine.

