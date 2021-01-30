Fines for those who do not respect mobility restrictions in Yucatán

It could lead to retention of the driver’s or vehicle’s license
Due to the increase in different indicators of the state health traffic light, to continue protecting the health of the Yucatecans and continue with the safe economic reactivation, the Yucatan Health Secretariat (SSY) announced a reinforcement of the measures to avoid unnecessary social mobility, Therefore, from Friday, January 29, fines will be applied and, depending on the severity, the driver’s or vehicle’s license could be withheld from those who transit after 11:30 at night.
It should be remembered that the vehicle restriction schedule at 11:30 p.m. was established since September last year, however, as a result of the considerable increase in unnecessary social mobility in recent weeks, fines will be applied to reinforce compliance of this measure by the population, in order to help reduce the risks of contagion and to protect the health of all.
Similarly, the SSY, in coordination with the City Council of Progreso, reported that, on the occasion of the carnival festivities, which will not be held this year in the coastal municipality to avoid crowds and ensure the health of the population, from 4 Until February 17, access to the beaches and the Traditional and International Boardwalk of Progreso will be closed for both vehicular and pedestrian traffic. However, the restaurants on the boulevard will continue to operate as they have been doing so far, complying with the protocols and sanitary measures.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
